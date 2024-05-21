Denzel Perryman: My first impression of Jim Harbaugh is he reminds me of Will Ferrell

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman is getting to know head coach Jim Harbaugh during the offseason program, and he made an odd comparison when asked what Harbaugh is like.

"My first impressions of Harbaugh, I hope I don't get in trouble for this, but he reminds me of Will Ferrell," Perryman said. "I don't know if it's the way that he talks, his analogies and everything, but they really remind me of Will Ferrell. It's just funny to me. It's funny, but I know he means well, like everything comes from the heart. I feel like you have to have a sense of humor to understand his lines and gimmicks. But I love it. I love him as a coach and I love the direction he's got us going in."

Asked if there's a specific character Ferrell played who's like Harbaugh, Perryman said it's just a general sense he gets in team meetings.

"Just Will Ferrell in general," Perryman said. "Step Brothers is a good one. I don't know, man. He's just giving Will Ferrell vibes. I don't know if it's his tone of voice or the way he talks in general, but the first thing that comes to my head is Will Ferrell. I mean, I do take him seriously. Everything he says, I take seriously though. But when he does joke around, I start cracking up in my seat."

That may not be the vibe Harbaugh was trying to portray, but Perryman sounds like he's enjoying himself during offseason workouts.