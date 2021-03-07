Denzel Perryman doesn’t plan to re-sign with Chargers before free agency starts

Linebacker Denzel Perryman has spent the last six seasons with the Chargers, but he may be moving on when the new league year opens in less than two weeks.

Perryman’s agent Ron Butler told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that his client does not plan to re-sign before hitting the open market. Butler didn’t rule out a return to the Chargers, but it would seem Perryman is looking for something more than the Chargers are offering.

Perryman was a 2015 second-round pick and has never played all 16 games in a season in the NFL. He has started 51 of the 69 games that he’s played for the Chargers and had 48 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in 13 appearances during the 2020 season.

Perryman is ranked No. 79 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents.

