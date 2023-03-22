Denzel Perryman agrees to one-year deal with Texans

The Texans are adding a linebacker.

Denzel Perryman has agreed to a one-year contract with Houston, according to multiple reports.

Perryman spent the last two seasons with the Raiders. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 when he recorded 154 tackles, five tackles for loss, three QB hits, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.

He was limited to 12 games last year, recording 83 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, a sack, and two interceptions.

Perryman was No. 91 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.

Perryman, 30, spent his first six seasons with the Chargers. He also had a brief stint with the Panthers in the 2021 preseason. He’s played 96 games with 77 starts.

