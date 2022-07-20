Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman met with reporters after reporting to the team’s training camp on Wednesday and that turned out to be good timing because he was the subject of a report concerning his contract earlier in the day.

Perryman was included alongside tight end Darren Waller as Raiders players looking for new contracts from the team. Perryman has a year left on his deal with a base salary of $1.12 million.

When Perryman arrived at Raiders camp, he was asked about the report and didn’t deny that he’d like to sign a new deal, but said his focus will be on football while his agent handles anything on the business side.

“I knew that was coming. That’s why I’m sweating . . . My agent Ron Butler is handling that. I just want to play football,” Perryman said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com.

Perryman joined the Raiders last season and had 154 tackles in 15 starts during the regular season.

Denzel Perryman: My agent handles contract, I just want to play football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk