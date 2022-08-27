Denzel Mims trade is buy-low chance that should interest Bears

Mims trade is buy-low opportunity that should interest Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears made a low-risk, high-reward gamble when they traded a 2024 seventh-round pick for N’Keal Harry in July, hoping the change of scenery would help the former first-round pick blossom in a way he didn’t or couldn’t in New England.

There’s no secret about the state of the Bears’ skill position players, especially the lack of proven talent at wide receiver. Behind Darnell Mooney, the Bears are hoping more opportunity leads to more production for Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, and Harry while also hoping third-round pick Velus Jones Jr. flashes.

Given the state of their receiving corps in Year 0 of this rebuild, Poles should be looking for other opportunities to buy low on former high draft picks who haven’t lived up to their potential.

Another one of those opportunities might have arrived Thursday when wide receiver Denzel Mims requested a trade from the New York Jets.

The Jets drafted Mims with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3 Mims starred at Baylor, catching 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season.

But Mims has had a tough start to his career in New York. A hamstring issue limited him to just nine games during his rookie season, and he played just 40 percent of the Jets’ offensive snaps in 2021. After being passed up on the depth chart by Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and Braxton Berrios, Mims is looking for a team where he can get significant snaps.

The Bears certainly have snaps to give.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said they weren’t planning to give up on Mims despite the trade request. However, general manager Joe Douglas did admit the Jets had received a few calls about the disgruntled third-year receiver.

The Bears should at least kick the tires on a potential trade for Mims.

Injuries have plagued the Bears’ receiving corps during camp. Harry suffered an ankle injury that required tight rope surgery, while Pringle has been out for several weeks with a quad issue. Tajae Sharpe and Velus Jones Jr. have missed several practices due to minor ailments.

As such, the Bears only had three receivers practicing this week who caught an NFL pass last season -- Mooney, St. Brown, and Dante Pettis.

Given the state of the Bears’ receiver room other than Mooney, Mims is exactly the type of player they should take a chance on.

He’s 23 and under contract through next season. He’s a big-body receiver who could perhaps provide quarterback Justin Fields with a jump-ball threat in the red and gold zones.

Just like Harry, Mims hasn’t lived up to his billing but the talent is there. Perhaps all Mims needs is a new opportunity.

SNY’s Connor Hughes reported that the Jets are willing to engage in trade talks for Mims but won’t give him away.

The Bears shouldn’t surrender any meaningful draft capital in a trade for Mims. But the Baylor product is worth a flier if he can be had for a late Day 3 pick.

The Bears should be looking for young talent who need a change of scenery and can be had for pennies on the dollar.

They did it with Harry and should at least explore the possibility of buying low on Mims.

