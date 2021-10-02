Can Denzel Mims provide a spark to the Jets dormant offense? | SportsNite
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Jets reporter Jeane Coakley dive in to news from Jets practice. Denzel Mims will be active for this weekend's clash with Tennessee. What can we expect from the former 2nd round pick? They also discuss the impact of Marcus Maye's injury and Head Coach Robert Saleh's comment about Zach Wilson's confidence not wavering despite a tough start.