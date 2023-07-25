Denzel Mims says he 'did everything' he could with Jets, excited for 'fresh start' with Lions

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) catches the ball before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

It’s safe to say there’s no love lost between the Jets and wide receiver Denzel Mims, who was traded to the Detroit Lions on July 19.

Speaking with reporters after practice with his new team on Monday, Mims discussed his excitement for a new start, the vibes in Detroit, the chip on his shoulders and, above all else, what he can show on the field as he fights to earn a spot on a young, talented team.

“I was pretty happy,” Mims said after he learned he was traded. “It was a fresh start for me. I was excited to get here and I wanted to get here right away to get started and get acclimated to the team and get used to the team. I’m just blessed to be here, honestly.”

He added: “I love Detroit. I love the coaches, I love the players. The vibes here are a lot better, I love it.”

Of course, in three seasons in New York, the 25-year-old never quite broke through as an offensive player. Over 30 games (15 starts), Mims had just 42 receptions for 676 yards and no touchdowns.

A revolving door of Jets head coaches, offensive coordinators and quarterbacks since he entered the league didn’t help his case, but whatever the reason that Mims didn’t pan out in New York, he’s using it as motivation in Detroit.

“I’m just blessed to show what I can do,” he said. “I’m excited to show what I can do, I’m going to show what I can do and I’m just blessed to be here… You’re damn right I got a chip on my shoulder, for sure. It’s time for me to show it, though, and I’m ready to show it.”

A second-round pick out of Baylor in the 2020 NFL Draft, Mims will join the likes of wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Jones Jr. and Kalif Raymond in training camp, although Williams is suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Despite the crowded field, the Texas native thinks he’ll “fit very well” with the team and has even “got the system kind of down” already.

“It’s a big opportunity for me, (there’s) a lot of spots out there, I’m just ready to show what I can do and earn one, honestly,” Mims said.

As for his relationship with the Jets?

Well, Mims says he's “left them in the past” and is only worried about the future. However, he also said he “did everything” he could in New York and that he had “no control” in the way he was used.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity they gave me, but I’d just rather not discuss or talk about the Jets anymore,” he said. “Just want to focus on the future and focus on the Detroit Lions."