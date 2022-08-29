Denzel Mims: I’m hungry, wanted to show everyone what I can do on Sunday

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims did something he’s never done before as an NFL player during Sunday’s preseason finale against the Giants.

Mims caught a touchdown from quarterback Chris Streveler in the fourth quarter and that marked his first trip to the end zone as a professional player. It came during a seven-catch, 102-yard day and it followed a trade request that Mims’ agent delivered to the Jets last week.

After the game, Mims said loves “being here” and has no problem with the Jets while adding that he was happy to have an opportunity to showcase his ability.

“I’m hungry,” Mims said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “I just wanted to go out there and show everyone what I can do.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Mims is one of the team’s top six wideouts and that he would remain with the Jets if the decision was up to him. Mims is behind at least four other wideouts, however, and General Manager Joe Douglas might opt to go in a different direction if Sunday’s performance shakes loose an appealing offer from another team.

