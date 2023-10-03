Denzel Mims to join Steelers practice squad

Denzel Mims has found a new team.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Mims is set to sign with the Steelers practice squad.

A Jets second-round pick in 2020, Mims was traded to the Lions just before the start of training camp in July. But he was mostly unable to practice and was waived with an injury designation on Aug. 18.

Now, Mims will get a chance to compete in a fresh spot.

In 30 games with 15 starts, Mims has caught 42 passes for 676 yards with no touchdowns. He had 11 receptions for 186 yards in 10 games last year.