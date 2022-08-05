Denzel Mims on Jets’ WR depth: ‘Hopefully I see myself on top’

Billy Riccette
·1 min read
Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has had an interesting start to his NFL career, to say the least.

First, it was the pair of strained hamstrings (simultaneous, at that) that limited him to nine games as a rookie, catching just 23 passes.

Things looked even worse his sophomore year, as he landed in the doghouse of head coach Robert Saleh. He caught just eight passes in 2021.

But 2022 is a new year and Mims is excited to potentially finally break out (and even catch his first NFL touchdown pass).

He has lofty goals for himself and shared some of those thoughts with the media after practice Friday.

“Hopefully I see myself on top,” Mims said. “I’ve put enough work in to be there.”

Mims has been putting in extra work this offseason, “working out like crazy”, in the hopes of getting out of the doghouse and into a viable role on offense.

He wants to be a starting receiver but has shown willingness to play special teams. “I show it everyday. It’s up to them whether they want to play me or not,” Mims said.

Year three is typically a breakout year for players, particularly receivers. We’ll see if Mims can be the latest on that list.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

