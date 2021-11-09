Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has seen an uptick in playing time in recent games with Corey Davis out of the lineup, but he may not be available for this Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The Jets placed Mims on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday. If he’s vaccinated, he’ll be able to return in less than 10 days if he gets two negative test results 24 hours apart.

Mims has seven catches for 129 yards in six games this season. He was a healthy scratch for two games, which isn’t where he hoped to be in his second NFL season after entering the league as a second-round pick.

Davis has missed the last two games with a hip injury. Elijah Moore, Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole, Jeff Smith, and Braxton Berrios are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster.

Denzel Mims heads to Jets’ COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk