Denzel Mims active for Jets in London

The Falcons and Jets kick off Sunday’s action from London at 9:30 a.m. ET and the teams have turned in their lists of inactive players for the game.

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is not on the list. Mims was a healthy scratch in Weeks Two and Three before Elijah Moore‘s concussion opened the door for his return last week. Moore is back in the lineup, but Mims is active again.

Safety Marcus Maye, wide receiver Jeff Smith, defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall, tight end Tyler Kroft, running back LaMichal Perine, safety Adrian Colbert, and cornerback Isaiah Dunn are inactive.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks is inactive for the Falcons. Franks played four offensive snaps over the last two weeks to run zone read plays and otherwise confuse defenses, but there was no space for him in the lineup this week.

The Falcons ruled wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage out during the week. Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson was also ruled out while safety Erik Harris and cornerback Avery Williams are out after being listed as doubtful. Defensive lineman John Cominsky rounds out the inactives.

