Denzel Dumfries: Inter Milan chief says long-term Man United target told him he wants to stay

Inter Milan Sporting Director Piero Ausilio has revealed that he and reported Manchester United defensive target Denzel Dumfries spoke and the player wants to stay.

Dumfries has been continuously linked to United since Erik ten Hag was appointed as the club’s manager in 2022.

Amidst doubts over the long-term future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka who is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford, those links to Dumfries have surfaced once again.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person even suggested that United and Inter could swap players as the Serie A giants have been credited with an interest in Wan-Bissaka.

Such an arrangement would see Wan-Bissaka seal a switch to the San Siro, with Dumfries going the other way and finally joining Ten Hag’s ranks at Old Trafford.

Last month, it emerged that the Red Devils could also potentially use outcast Donny van de Beek as a makeweight in any deal to secure the services of Dumfries.

It’s important to note that the Inter defender’s terms are set to expire in 2025 and so unless he extends, the upcoming window represents the Nerazzurri’s last chance of getting a fee from parting ways with him.

However, according to Auisilion who spoke to Sky Sport Italia (via FCInterNews), it seems like United won’t get the chance to sign Dumfries as remains keen on extending his stay under Simone Inzaghi.

When asked about potentially making a change in the right-back position, Ausilio said, “I don’t know.”

“I spoke with Dumfries recently.”

“Beyond his contract situation, which we’ll attend to with his representatives in the next few, Dumfries has expressed the desire to stay to me.”

“Then, if other opportunities arrive that he’d like to take into consideration, we’ll deal with those things in the right moment.”

“But as of today Dumfries is an Inter player. And he confirmed to me that he wants to stay.” He continued, “So at the moment, we’re not thinking about anything as far as the right flank other than our own players.”

Dumfries made 31 top-flight appearances for Inter in the 2023/24 term and registered four goals and five assists on the club’s way to winning the Scudetto.







