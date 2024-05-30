Denzel Dumfries, four goals and many miles

A brilliant physical power and an acute eye for the goal: Denzel Dumfries has left his mark on Scudetto number 20 in Inter history.

The Dutch winger has served the squad, dominating the right wing every time he was on the pitch. His constant aid to both phases of play has been invaluable for the fluid movement of Simone Inzaghi’s side.

His goals against Cagliari, Sassuolo, Salernitana, and Lazio were all decisive. These four goals have written the name Dumfries in the Inter history books for many years to come, with the Dutch winger reaching 100 appearances this season too.