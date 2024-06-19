Denzel Dumfries confirms dream to play in the Premier League

Manchester United appear to be in with a shot to secure one of their long-established defensive transfer targets this summer.

As mentioned by The Peoples Person, Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries has previously expressed an interest in playing in the Premier League. Still, he would only be willing to move to a top-tier club like Man United in order to make this happen.

While it was added that his move to Old Trafford would largely depend on Erik ten Hag’s future, it now appears as if the odds are in his favour with the Dutch manager set to remain at the club next season.

It was also claimed that United could leverage the out-of-favour Donny van de Beek as bait, with Inter reportedly interested in him, potentially prompting some kind of exchange deal.

Should a deal involving Van de Beek be off the table, then signing Dumfries this summer could prove challenging given Inter’s asking price of €25-30 million for the player. While cheaper than many other options on the market, this valuation seems steep for a player approaching 29 years of age and one year away from becoming a free agent.

Still, it could be Dumfries himself who determines whether or not a deal goes ahead depending on his desires.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport reported this morning that Dumfries himself made a confession regarding his future.

Following the Netherlands’ 2-1 win over Poland on Sunday night, Dumfries gave an interview about his transfer status.

“I think I can stay at the Nerazzurri. I wouldn’t want to leave,” Dumfries revealed, adding that the club has been in touch about a potential contract renewal. “Previously, the company was in financial difficulty. Now there is new ownership. We’ll see what happens during or maybe after the European Championships,” he continued.

Despite expressing his affinity for Inter Milan, Dumfries was careful to leave open the possibility of a move, validating previous reports regarding his desire to move to a Premier League club such as United.

“It’s no secret that I would like to play for the Premier League, but I wouldn’t leave Milan just to make a dream come true. My blood is Nerazzurri,” he added.

As Dumfries continues to represent the Netherlands at Euro 2024, Ten Hag would do well to continue monitoring the full-back, particularly with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future at United currently up in the air.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

