Denzel Burke loses black stripe

It’s been a while since we’ve been able to ring the bell with a black stripe alert at Ohio State, but we got a chance to see one of the newer guys officially become a Buckeye after practice on Saturday.

And, that came in the way of freshman cornerback Denzel Burke. He arrived in January as one of the many early enrollees and joins some that have already received the honor.

Burke came to Ohio State out of Scottsdale, Arizona as a 4-star prospect. He played a lot of wide receiver in high school but was recruited as a top-level defensive back by the Buckeyes and others.

“Hey man, I just want to thank God man,” Burke said in receiving the honor. “It’s a blessing to be on this team to compete at the highest level. Shoutout to Zone 6 for getting me better, and shout out to B.I.A. (Best in America). Y’all know what it is.”

We’re sure to start seeing more of these, so we’ll keep you up to date when other Buckeyes go through the tradition of losing their black stripes.

List

Ohio State football spring 2021 black-stripe removal tracker

Ohio State football spring 2021 black stripe removal tracker

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.