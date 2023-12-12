Denzel Burke, Emeka Egbuka announce decision to play in Cotton Bowl while deciding future

On Tuesday, several members of the Ohio State football team were made available to the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, and that meant that we had our head on a swivel for any news items that might come out as a result.

One of those nuggets became public knowledge when the world got to hear that there’s a groundswell of sentiment for some Ohio State players trying to decide between their NFL futures and whether or not they’ll be playing in the Cotton Bowl. In particular, based on comments directly from the duo, both receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke confirmed that they plan on playing against Missouri in Dallas, which is obviously welcome news for Buckeye fans.

Furthermore, Tyleik Williams, Donovan Jackson, and Jack Sawyer also confirmed they’ll suit up at least one more time when OSU takes on the Tigers, so this is starting to look like a motivated bunch.

Burke said he expects pretty much everyone still in the Ohio State program to play in the Cotton Bowl. "I think so, yeah." https://t.co/dR3v3eJFSB — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) December 12, 2023

We are still waiting on NFL decisions from these two and guys like Marvin Harrison Jr. and TreVeyon Henderson, but at least it looks like there will be very competitive team playing in AT&T Stadium on the night of December 29.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire