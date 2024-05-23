Denver won’t host the NFL draft in 2025 or 2026

Denver mayor Mike Johnston traveled to Michigan in April to meet with the NFL’s draft committee and Detroit mayor Mike Duggan as he continues to push for a future NFL draft to be held in Colorado.

The Broncos (and the city of Denver) will have to wait at least two more years before getting an opportunity to host a draft. The 2025 draft was previously awarded to Green Bay and yesterday, the NFL announced that Pittsburgh will host the 2026 draft.

Johnston and the Broncos will now turn their attention toward potentially hosting the NFL draft in 2027. More than 700,000 fans attended this year’s NFL draft in Detroit, setting a new attendance record for the three-day event.

Denver has not yet traded any of its 2027 draft picks, but they could obviously change over the next three years. The Broncos made seven picks in this year’s draft, landing quarterback Bo Nix in the first round.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire