Denver vs. Philadelphia game goes forward after contact tracing clears some 76ers

When the sun came up over the Wells Fargo Arena Saturday, Philadelphia only had six cleared, eligible players available for their scheduled game with Denver — seven players were in quarantine awaiting the result of contact tracing after Seth Curry tested positive for the coronavirus.

Enough players (nine) have been cleared that the game will go forward, according to reports from Philadelphia. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news, which has been confirmed by multiple sources.

The Sixers-Nuggets game will be played today, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2021

The Sixers are expected to have nine eligible players today, including three cleared from protocol: Joel Embiid, Danny Green and Paul Reed, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/4TBl3xJXaq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2021

That means out for the Sixers are Seth Curry (coronavirus/health and safety), Mike Scott (left knee contusion), Furkan Korkmaz (groin), Terrance Ferguson (personal), Tobias Harris (health and safety), Shake Milton(health and safety), Vincent Poirier (health and safety), and Matisse Thybulle (health and safety).

It also means the Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic showdown — two bigs playing at an MVP-level early this season — will continue.

NBA rules require eight players to be cleared and eligible to play for a game to go forward.

So far, the NBA has had only one game postponed this season (Houston vs. Oklahoma City).

