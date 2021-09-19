Denver vs Jacksonville prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Week 2

Denver vs Jacksonville How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Network: FOX

Denver (1-0) vs Jacksonville (0-1) Game Preview

Why Denver Will Win

Teddy Bridgewater is better than you think.

He’s not Patrick Mahomes, and you’re not going to win a Super Bowl if he’s your starting quarterback, but he can move an offense efficiently and effectively against the okay defenses – like the Giant D – and he was able to spread it around just fine in a 27-13 win last week.

The Denver defense did the rest, stalling the New York running game and keeping the game in check until Bridgewater and the offense could put it away.

Jacksonville is going through the process.

This is still the team that had the No. 1 overall draft pick, and it’s not going to be consistent enough on either side of the ball to pull this off at home if the Bronco defense can apply pressure and force Trevor Lawrence to make mistakes.

As long as Bridgewater and the Denver offense doesn’t turn the ball over, it’ll all be fine.

Why Jacksonville Will Win

Just turn it loose.

There’s no Denver running game to worry about – there was one great run by Melvin Gordon against the Giants, and that was it – and taking an injured Jerry Jeudy away from Bridgewater matters.

Lawrence will make mistakes, but he showed against Houston the upside and potential once the game starts to slow down. Until then, he’s going to bomb away and keep pushing.

Story continues

The Jaguars have the receiver weapons, and Carlos Hyde and James Robinson aren’t bad backs if they can get the ball more. The team got down so fast that the running game was abandoned – that can’t happen this week.

What’s Going To Happen

It might be a home game, and Jacksonville will be stronger, but losing to the 2021 Houston Texans by 16 isn’t a sign that all is going well early on.

It won’t be a scintillating performance, but Denver will get the D working early on, the team will be +2 in turnover margin, and it’ll be a 2-0 start.

Denver vs Jacksonville Prediction, Line

Denver 30, Jacksonville 17

Line: Denver -6, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Peyton and Eli

1: Cry Macho

