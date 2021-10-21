Denver vs Cleveland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24

Denver vs Cleveland How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 21

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

How To Watch: FOX/NFL Network

Record: Denver (3-3), Cleveland (3-3)

Denver vs Cleveland Game Preview

Why Denver Will Win

Does Cleveland have anyone left?

Baker Mayfield … out.

Kareem Hunt … out.

Nick Chubb … out.

The list of bangs, bumps, and bruises across the board is not only massive, but horribly ill-timed with this five days after getting rolled and beaten up by Arizona 37-14.

Denver is hardly 100% – QB Teddy Bridgewater has had a slew of issues over the last few weeks – but the defense hasn’t been too bad overall against the run, the D is fourth in the league overall in scoring and yards, and again, it’s going against a Brown offense with a bunch of misfit parts.

However …

Why Cleveland Will Win

Denver isn’t very good.

Not to be totally flippant about it, but the stats are skewed and the 3-3 record is a wee bit of a mirage with the season starting against the Giants, Jets, and Jaguars before taking a hard left turn when the Ravens, Steelers, and Raiders got on the slate.

The offense can’t get enough out of a running game that doesn’t punch it in when it gets the chance, and last week the four turnovers were a disaster against Las Vegas.

Within reason – compared to the rest of the team – the Cleveland offensive front isn’t totally destroyed. Case Keenum is a competent fill-in, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Cleveland defense will take care of the rest.

It got ripped to shreds by the Chargers and Cardinals, but Denver isn’t anywhere near that same offensive level.

It’ll be a ragged defensive game for both sides, but Keenum will be fine and the running game will keep on going, even if it doesn’t have the explosion it does when Hunt and Chubb are rolling.

Denver vs Cleveland Prediction, Line

Cleveland 23, Denver 20

Line: Cleveland -1.5, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

