Denver vs. Chicago: Bears could face depleted Broncos team in Week 2

The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos released their first injury updates of Week 2, and if Wednesday's practice report is any indication of who will play Sunday, the Bears will have a major advantage on both sides of the ball.

The Broncos may be without starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James and nickel cornerback Bryce Callahan. James is battling a knee injury while Callahan has an ailing foot. Neither player practiced Wednesday.

In addition to James and Callahan, LB Todd Davis (calf) and OG Ron Leary (quad) were limited participants. Both Leary and Davis are starters when healthy.

James played just 10 snaps before injuring his knee in Week 1 against the Raiders; Callahan was inactive.

Both players signed lucrative contracts with Denver this offseason. James was inked to a four-year, $51 million deal while Callahan, who broke out with the Bears in 2018, signed for three years and $21 million.

If James is unable to play, the Broncos will turn to the former undrafted free agent from UMass, Elijah Wilkinson, who started seven games last season.

His assignment? Khalil Mack.

Yeah, advantage Bears.

