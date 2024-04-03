Denver visits Los Angeles following Jokic's 42-point showing

Denver Nuggets (53-23, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-28, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Los Angeles Clippers after Nikola Jokic scored 42 points in the Nuggets' 110-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Clippers are 27-19 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nuggets have gone 30-17 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks second in the Western Conference allowing just 109.8 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Clippers average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets are shooting 49.4% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 47.1% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 111-102 on Dec. 7. Paul George scored 25 points to help lead the Clippers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Clippers. George is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Nikola Jokic: day to day (hip), Aaron Gordon: day to day (foot), Jamal Murray: day to day (ankle), Zeke Nnaji: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.