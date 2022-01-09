Report: Nuggets send Bol Bol to Pistons for Rodney McGruder, second-round draft pick

Bol Bol is headed to Detroit.

The Pistons reached a deal with the Denver Nuggets to acquire the 7-foot-2 center on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski.

In exchange, the Nuggets will get Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round draft pick, via the Brooklyn Nets.

Bol, the son of former NBA player Manute Bol, was widely considered a lottery pick in 2019. He dropped to the No. 44th overall pick, however, and has had a minimal impact with the Nuggets ever since.

He’s averaged 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game this season in 14 games in Denver. Ideally, moving to the Pistons would give Bol an opportunity for more consistent minutes — something he’s yet to find in the league. The 22-year-old has averaged just 6.2 minutes per game in his three seasons.

McGruder, 30, has averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Pistons so far this season. The Nuggets will mark the fourth team for McGruder in his six seasons in the league. He’s currently in a one-year, $1.9 million deal.