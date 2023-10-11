Denver Nuggets 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

The defending champion 2023-24 Denver Nuggets have the best basketball player in the world on their roster and although they may not have major star power around him, the team has years of experience together and works as a seamless unit, as evidenced by their title run last year.

At the top is two-time league MVP, now also one-time champion Nikola Jokic, a player who will be in the mix to take regular-season MVP honors this year. His backcourt mate Jamal Murray is also one of the better starting point guards in the NBA, capable of getting hot with his shooting and knocking down tough shots from all over, even on the biggest stages. And 4-man Aaron Gordon is one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA, with the ability to guard multiple positions at a high level.

Below, the 2023-24 Denver Nuggets’ depth chart: starters and backups.

Key: • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract/ • Out

