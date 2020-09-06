Nikola Jokic may not have been fast, but he was a beast in Denver’s Game 2 win over the Clippers, scoring 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting, he hit four threes, plus had 18 rebounds and four assists. He was critical to the Nuggets tying up the series at 1-1.

He may not be there for Denver in Game 3 — the team has listed Jokic as questionable due to a right wrist sprain.





The Nuggets have played teams close to even with Jokic not on the court so far during the playoffs. During the regular season, Denver was -2.2 per 100 possessions without him.

However, not having him to balance the offense and let the plethora of Clippers wing defenders — Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris — load up on Jamal Murray would be an issue.

It’s the playoffs, if Jokic can play he will. But right now that is up in the air.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic questionable for Game 3 with wrist sprain originally appeared on NBCSports.com