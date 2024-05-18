Denver, Minnesota set for game 7 matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (57-25, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves face off in game seven of the Western Conference second round. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 115-70 in the last matchup. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 27 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 22 points.

The Nuggets have gone 10-6 against division opponents. Denver is ninth in the NBA with 33.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 9.5.

The Timberwolves are 12-4 against Northwest Division teams. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.2.

The Nuggets' 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Nuggets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 26.4 points per game with 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 19.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games.

Edwards is scoring 25.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 102.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 109.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.