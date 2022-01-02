Denver at Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Baltimore, MD

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Denver (7-8), Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers Game Preview

Why Denver Will Win

Drew Lock wasn’t awful – sort of.

He didn’t didn’t do much of anything down the field in the loss to the Raiders last week, but he didn’t make a whole lot of mistakes and he didn’t get any help from the rest of the offense.

He’s likely about to get the call this week, and as long as he doesn’t make mistakes and throw big turnovers, Denver should stay in this.

The Chargers are having big problems with turnovers, and the run defense is getting rumbled on lately. They didn’t show up against a Houston running game that didn’t work against anyone – and they lost.

However …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 17

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

Does Denver have anyone left?

Along with the injury problems, COVID has ripped through the team with 13 players are least questionable going into the. The secondary and lines are taking the biggest hit, and Justin Herbert is about to take advantage.

It might have been a brutal loss to a bad Texan team last week, but Herbert was able to throw for well over 300 yards to try keeping up after the defense collapsed.

That shouldn’t be an issue this week. The Charger defense isn’t anything special, but the run defense can load up and force Lock to try pulling this off.

– NFL Week 17 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Denver’s defense is too good to have not keep the Chargers in check for a little while, but the team is hammered too hard with COVID issues to pull this off.

Los Angeles will give up plenty of points, but after losing the last two weeks the offense will stop screwing up and the defense will finally hold firm in the red zone once in a while.

Story continues

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 27, Denver 17

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -7.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: John Madden

1: “Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name”

– Predictions of Every Game

– Rankings