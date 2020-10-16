Denver leaves Carmelo Anthony off all-time team graphic, Portland fires back

Carmelo Anthony is third in all-time points scored as a Denver Nugget (13,970). He is third in minutes played and sixth in games played. He was a four-time All-NBA player and three-time All-Star as a Nugget. In 2009 he led the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals (where they fell to the eventual champions, the Shaq/Kobe Lakers).

Anthony is a legendary Nugget — but he didn’t make the cut for the team’s “who is your favorite Nugget of all time?” Tweet.





Portland, Anthony’s current home and place he resurrected his career, fired back.





Well played, Portland. Well played.

To be fair, Denver did say “your favorite Nugget,” and considering the ugly way Carmelo Anthony forced his way out of town, he is not a favorite in the Mile High city. Is he one of the best Nuggets ever? Unquestionably. But don’t confuse that with fan favorite.

