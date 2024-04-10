Denver hosts Minnesota following Edwards' 51-point outing

Minnesota Timberwolves (55-24, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (55-24, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -5.5; over/under is 213.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on the Denver Nuggets after Anthony Edwards scored 51 points in the Timberwolves' 130-121 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Nuggets are 9-6 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver ranks eighth in the league with 33.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.5.

The Timberwolves are 12-3 against the rest of the division. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.2.

The 114.6 points per game the Nuggets score are 8.4 more points than the Timberwolves give up (106.2). The Timberwolves average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Nuggets give up.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 111-98 in their last matchup on March 30. Edwards led the Timberwolves with 25 points, and Jokic led the Nuggets with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and seven rebounds for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 27.1 points over the last 10 games.

Edwards is averaging 26.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 114.3 points, 46.9 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 112.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (foot).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.