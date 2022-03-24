Denver Fire Dept. contains fire at Broncos’ stadium

The Denver Fire Department contained a fire at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday afternoon. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The fire “affected the suite [area] and the third level seating area,” the fire department posted on Twitter before later posting that the fire is now under control.

Fire now under control at Mile high Stadium. Sprinklers attempted to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to complete extinguishment. Heavy fire & smoke was found on our arrival media briefing to take place at 3:00 p.m. on east side of stadium. @DenSafetyDept @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/7AjPg1x1AN — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022

Workers were evacuated from the stadium when the fire started, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis, who also reported the seats will be replaced and the suits will be repaired in the coming weeks.

The stadium’s official Twitter account released the following statement:

A small fire that occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by @Denver_Fire. That area of the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries sustained.

The next event scheduled to be held at the stadium is Monster Jam, which will take place on April 23. The Denver Broncos are set to return to the stadium for preseason games in August.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts