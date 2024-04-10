Denver Curling Club hosting 2024 USA Curling Mixed National Championship

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Curling Club is hosting the 2024 USA Curling Mixed National Championship this week at the Denver Curling Center in Golden.

Mixed fours curling features teams of two men and two women who alternate in the lineup, according to the Denver Curling Club.

There are 12 teams competing Wednesday through Sunday, and the winner will represent the U.S. at the 2024 World Mixed Curling Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland in October.

The teams include 10 local athletes and multiple former national champion athletes, as well as two-time Olympian and two-time women’s national champion Nina Roth.

Each team competing this week was set through regional qualifying events to get them to the national championship.

The Denver area will be represented on the ice with two teams from the Denver Curling Club earning a spot in this year’s national championships;

Team Sobering (Darryl Sobering, Renee Sobering, Josh Chetwynd, Cynthia Smith) who won the Mid-America Curling Association title, and

Team Falco (Dave Falco, Becca Wood, Lance Wheeler, Clare Moores) which earned a spot as the host team for this event during the NACA Regional in January.

Plus Team Siggins, based out of Arizona, won the Mountain Pacific Curling regional qualifier and is composed of members Sean Franey and BriAnna Weldon of the Denver Curling Club along with Mike Siggins and Claire Blaske.

This is the third year that the Denver Curling Club is hosting the Mixed National Championship.

“We are honored to host this group of curlers and look forward to watching the great curling throughout the week,” Denver Curling Club President Kendal Andrews said in a release. “We have an amazing group of volunteers that host this event and it is well worth the time to stop by and watch some of the games.”

Tickets are available to the general public and can be purchased online. Games will be held at the Denver Curling Center, located at 14100 W. 7th Ave. in Golden, on three to four sheets daily Wednesday through Friday.

Tiebreaker and semi-final games will be held on Saturday before the championship game on Sunday at 10 a.m.

