Denver could be in the running to host a future NFL draft

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is exploring the possibility of submitting a bid to host the 2027 or 2028 NFL draft.

The revelation came about after Denverites spotted Mayor Mike Johnston on TV following the Broncos’ first-round draft pick.

Johnston could be seen sporting an orange Denver Broncos jersey and throwing a fist into the air with joy.

“I am a total Broncos nut. I was like a kid in a candy store. I’ve never been to a draft in my life before so I’ve been taking extensive notes on my phone of how tall the tent is and what the operation requirements are,” he said.

Johnston said he traveled with a delegation of city leaders to explore the possibility of hosting a future draft.

“The NFL provides a tour to potential host cities. I got to meet with the mayor of Detroit today, talk about what they’ve done. I met with the NFL, toured all the facilities to understand what’s required from road closures to permitting to security,” Johnston said.

He said the biggest surprise was how extensive the security must be for the event.

“It is, obviously, a massive security operation. They’ve had to fence off almost 40 blocks of downtown, and so how you get in and out of the facilities, how you keep it secure for athletes and also keep it accessible for the public I think is a key balance,” Johnston said.

However, some Coloradans will point out that this trip means time away from addressing other issues in the city he serves.

“Just because you’re mayor doesn’t mean you have to wallow in all the crap all the time,” Darrin Duber-Smith, a marketing professor at Metropolitan State University Denver said. “There’s always something bad going on.”

Duber-Smith said he believes Johnston’s trip to the NFL Draft is a good investment for Denver.

“I can not believe how big this thing has gotten over the last 10 or 15 years,” he said.

Up until 2014, the NFL held its draft in New York every year. At the time, it was not considered a fan-centered event.

In 2015, the draft moved to Chicago. It was held in Chicago again in 2016 and then the league decided to move it to a different city each year after that.

According to the NFL, the 2019 draft in Nashville drew in 600,000 fans for the three-day event and had 47.5 million viewers on TV.

The 2024 draft in Detroit broke the single-day attendance record with 275,000 turning out for the first round on Thursday.

“The NFL has really tapped into something special here and it’s hard to explain what it is but it’s just massive and the amount of money it brings into the region is just huge,” Duber-Smith said.

When asked about the costs of hosting, Johnston only acknowledged the financial benefits that come with the event.

“Generally it’s a massive economic windfall for a city. The NFL helps in a lot of the production but it’s millions of dollars of economic impact. Obviously, 50 million viewers who are watching around the world, so it’s a great opportunity to showcase all the great things that are happening in Denver,” Johnston said.

In 2021, Denver hosted the MLB All-Star game. At the time, city officials estimated the economic impact to be around $100 million. While the final numbers have not been published, experts believe it brought in several million dollars.

The NFL draft is bigger, however, Duber-Smith cautions that bigger is not always better.

“The Olympics are a disaster,” he said. “Cities actually lose money on the Olympics. This is different than that. This is really innocuous, there’s not even a game.”

He sees only positive impacts if Denver were to host the NFL draft.

“It’s a wonderful infomercial for Colorado,” Duber-Smith said.

As for potential plans, if the draft does happen in Denver, Johnston said it is too early for specifics.

“Obviously we’d love to have it be somewhere in the downtown center, and so places like Civic Center Park have been host to huge events,” Johnston said.

He also hinted at some possible changes Denver hopes to introduce to the fan-favorite football weekend.

“We have a couple new ideas up our sleeve the draft has never done before that Denver would be uniquely positioned to do, and so we can’t disclose those yet because they would be in our application, but we think there are some traditions Denver could start that would be a first-ever for the draft and it would be great traditions to carry on in the future,” Johnston said.

