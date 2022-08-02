Denver Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers torn ACL

After suffering a non-contact injury at training camp on Tuesday, an MRI confirmed that Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL that will cost him the 2022 season.

Mike Klis, who covers the Broncos for 9 News in Denver, reported on the result of the MRI Tuesday afternoon:

Source: MRI confirmed Broncos standout WR Tim Patrick suffered season-ending ACL injury Tuesday. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 2, 2022

This is now the third Broncos receiver to suffer a torn ACL in recent years. Courtland Sutton suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season, and K.J. Hamler tore an ACL in Week 3 of the 2021 campaign. Hamler recently opened up about his mental health struggles in the aftermath of his injury and losing his grandmother late last year.

Patrick played in 16 games for the Broncos last season, catching 53 passes for 734 yards and five touchdowns. He was second on the team in receptions and receiving yardage, and his five touchdown receptions led the Broncos.

While in college at the University of Utah, he suffered a compound fracture to his left leg, and missed 17 games over the course of his college career.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire