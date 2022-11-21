Denver Broncos waive former Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon

Veteran running back Melvin Gordon is done in Denver.

The team announced Monday that they waived Gordon, who had a frustrating final season in Denver. Gordon has five fumbles this season, including one during Denver’s 22-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. His five fumbles this season are a league-most among running backs. He averaged just 3.5 yards a carry and never topped 60 rushing yards in a single game this year.

The running back’s ball-security issues led to a demotion earlier this season. Running back Latavius Murray took over as the Broncos' lead ball carrier with Javonte Williams sidelined for the year due to a knee injury. Denver also acquired running back Chase Edmonds in a trade that sent outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins.

The Broncos have a lot of issues so far this season and running back is towards the top of the list. We asked the greatest Denver running back of all time Terrell Davis what he thinks the future holds for Melvin Gordon.

Gordon spent three years in Denver. He tallied 2,222 rushing yards in 41 games with the Broncos. The eighth-year back was a 2015 first-round pick by the then-San Diego Chargers. He was selected to two Pro Bowls (2016, 2018) as a member of the Chargers. He’s produced 1,567 carries, 6,462 yards and 55 rushing touchdowns in his career. He’s averaged 4.1 yards a carry during the course of his career.

The 29-year-old Wisconsin product will now hit NFL waivers. It’s likely Gordon gets picked up by a team in need of a short-yardage or change-of-pace running back, but clubs will be leery of Gordon’s in-game fumbles. The running back has 26 fumbles in his career. Gordon’s miscues led to his dismal is Denver.

