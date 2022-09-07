Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks: History behind the matchup

Monday night will mark the 57 meeting between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. Today, Broncos Wire will take a look at the history between these two teams.

The two franchises first met in 1977, right in the thick of Denver’s first magical Super Bowl run. The Broncos won the first meeting of the teams, 24-13.

Since that time, Denver has had Seattle’s number, leading the all-time series (including the postseason) 35-21-0.

The most memorable game of this series was frankly one to forget for Broncos Country. The Seahawks came into Super Bowl XLVIII with the NFL’s best defense. On the other sideline, Peyton Manning had led Denver into the big game with an historic offense, breaking numerous individual and league records along the way.

Needless to say, the game quickly got away from the Broncos, with the opening snap of the game sailing over Manning’s head, resulting in a safety. Seattle cruised from there on out, 43-8 for their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

The most recent meeting between the two teams came in during the Case Keenum era in Denver, in 2018.

Then-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 19 of 33 passes for 298 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Keenum, his Broncos counterpart, completed 25 of 39 passes for 329 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. In the end, Denver prevailed, 27-24.

As the Broncos, now led by Russell Wilson, head into Lumen Field for a Monday showdown, they look to build on the history of this rivalry.

