Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 16 game?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders play Sunday in a Week 16 NFL game.
Which team will get the victory?
Check out these NFL Week 16 picks and predictions for the matchup, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. on CBS.
The Raiders are a 1.5-point favorite in the game.
More NFL Week 16 picks, predictions:
Buccaneers vs. Panthers | Jaguars vs. Jets | Lions vs. Falcons
Chargers vs. Texans | Ravens vs. Bengals | Bears vs. Seahawks
Dolphins vs. Saints | Republic's Week 16 picks | TV schedule
Point spreads, game lines | Playoff picture | Power rankings
Pro Football Network: Raiders 24, Broncos 21
Ben Rolfe writes: "The injury to Teddy Bridgewater gives this game a different complexion. Drew Lock dramatically increases the Broncos’ ceiling in terms of offense, but it also makes them a much riskier proposition. This game has tremendously wide potential outcomes making it tough to judge. The lean is to the veteran leadership of Derek Carr at home, but this is a tough game to bet on this week."
Sportsnaut: Broncos 31, Raiders 24
The site predicts that the Broncos will beat the Raiders on the road in their NFL Week 16 game.
More: NFL playoff picture: Arizona Cardinals drop further in NFC race with loss to Detroit Lions
Sports Jaw: Raiders 26, Broncos 17
It writes: "The Broncos are ranked #19th in offense and 3rd in defense and the Raiders are ranked #22nd in offense and 26th in defense."
Sportsnaut: Broncos 24, Raiders 20
The site predicts that Denver will beat Las Vegas in their NFL Week 16 contest.
More: NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals slammed after NFL Week 15 loss to Detroit Lions
FiveThirtyEight.com: Raiders have a 52% win probability
The site gives the Broncos a 48% win probability in the NFL Week 16 game.
ESPN: Broncos have a 55.2% chance to win
The site's Football Power Index gives the Raiders a 44.4% chance to pick up the victory in the Week 16 NFL game.
More: NFL Week 16 odds: Money lines, point spreads, over/unders for Week 16 NFL games
More: NFL Week 16 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 16 NFL games
Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.
Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders picks, predictions NFL Week 16