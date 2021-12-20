Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 16 game?

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·2 min read
The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders play Sunday in a Week 16 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 16 picks and predictions for the matchup, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. on CBS.

The Raiders are a 1.5-point favorite in the game.

Pro Football Network: Raiders 24, Broncos 21

Ben Rolfe writes: "The injury to Teddy Bridgewater gives this game a different complexion. Drew Lock dramatically increases the Broncos’ ceiling in terms of offense, but it also makes them a much riskier proposition. This game has tremendously wide potential outcomes making it tough to judge. The lean is to the veteran leadership of Derek Carr at home, but this is a tough game to bet on this week."

Sportsnaut: Broncos 31, Raiders 24

The site predicts that the Broncos will beat the Raiders on the road in their NFL Week 16 game.

Will Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Week 16?
Sports Jaw: Raiders 26, Broncos 17

It writes: "The Broncos are ranked #19th in offense and 3rd in defense and the Raiders are ranked #22nd in offense and 26th in defense."

Sportsnaut: Broncos 24, Raiders 20

The site predicts that Denver will beat Las Vegas in their NFL Week 16 contest.

FiveThirtyEight.com: Raiders have a 52% win probability

The site gives the Broncos a 48% win probability in the NFL Week 16 game.

ESPN: Broncos have a 55.2% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Raiders a 44.4% chance to pick up the victory in the Week 16 NFL game.

