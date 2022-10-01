Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Denver Broncos (2-1), Las Vegas Raiders (0-3)

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Game Preview

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

Uhhhhhhh, offense?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, the Broncos paid a gajillion dollars for Russell Wilson, but he’s not the problem.

The Bronco offense has been okay on the ground, and the passing game isn’t that bad, but the scoring isn’t there and the team has managed to be 2-1 without the explosive passing game everyone has been waiting for.

Fortunately, the defense has been fantastic. It has yet to allow a touchdown run, and the three takeaways against San Francisco saved the day.

Denver has the third-best defense in the NFL and is second in scoring D, but …

Why Las Vegas Raiders Will Win

Yeah, the Denver offense isn’t really working.

It’s moving the ball a bit, but it’s the second-worst in the league in scoring with just 43 points so far.

The Raiders might be sputtering and struggling to come up with a big play to turn the tide in close games, but the passing yards are there and Derek Carr should be able to throw just enough on the Bronco secondary to matter.

No, the ground game won’t work – Denver is too strong up front and the Raiders can’t generate anything for Josh Jacobs – but 17 points. So far, that’s what it takes to beat the Broncos.

What’s Going To Happen

Turnover margin, bad misfires at the wrong time, and horrible, horrible luck – the Arizona loss – have all been a part of the 0-3 start. There are mega-problems with the Raiders, but they’re about to come through in what will amount to a field goal kicking contest.

Daniel Carlson will have the last swing of the leg.

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 22, Denver 19

Line: Las Vegas -2.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Must See Rating: 3.5

