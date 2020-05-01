Broncos star Von Miller announces he has recovered after coronavirus diagnosis

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has beaten his battle against COVID-19.

Miller announced on Twitter on Thursday night that he tested “negative” for the coronavirus, less than two weeks after he revealed that he had contracted the virus.

Got my results back. Im “negative” for Covid-19 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) May 1, 2020

Miller was the second player in the NFL to reveal that he had tested positive, joining Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has since recovered after his diagnosis, and at least one member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization had tested positive, too.

Miller said he had started to “get a little cough” in the days before he got tested, even though he was staying home. He said he “probably left the house four times” in the month prior, and wouldn’t even get out of the car when he picked up food. Still, though, he couldn’t shake the cough. So his assistant suggested he get tested for the coronavirus.

“It’s crazy,” Miller said after his initial diagnosis. “I have to be quarantined here at the house. There’s not really any medicine or anything like that. [Broncos team doctor Steve Geraghty] told me if my breathing changed ... honestly, I’m still new to this. This is like an hour [old]. “I’m not sure what’s going on but I tell ya what, I’m in good spirits. I’m still Von. I’m not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that.”

The eight-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl MVP went on the TODAY Show following his diagnosis to share his story with a wider audience. He cautioned the NFL against starting its season too soon in that interview, too, saying he wanted to simply do whatever is safe.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

Story continues

Miller recorded 46 total tackles and eight sacks for the Broncos last season, his ninth in the league. The 31-year-old, who Denver selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, is set to enter the fifth year of his six-year, $144 million deal with the team this fall.

There were more than 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Thursday night, according to The New York Times, and more than 62,000 deaths attributed to the virus. Colorado had more than 14,500 confirmed cases alone.

Von Miller was the second player in the league to reveal that he had tested positive for the coronavirus less than two weeks ago. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: