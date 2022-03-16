Denver Broncos’ updated order of picks for 2022 NFL draft

It’s finally official! The NFL announced the complete order for the 2022 NFL draft on Wednesday and we now know the Denver Broncos’ order of picks.

Denver traded its first- and second-round picks to the Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade (and got a fourth-round pick back).

The Broncos acquired second- and third-round picks from the Rams in the Von Miller trade last year. Detroit’s fifth-round pick was acquired in exchange for wide receiver Trinity Benson last summer.

Denver also got a sixth-round pick from the Eagles in exchange for cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (a former seventh-round draft pick).

As it stands now, the Broncos have eight picks to use in the draft. Denver will likely make more trades during the draft to acquire more picks because general manager George Paton prefers to make 10 selections.

The 2022 NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts