Denver Broncos unveil new uniforms, alternate white helmets, throwbacks

The Denver Broncos revealed new white, orange and navy primary jerseys Monday. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

April 22 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos players will wear new primary uniforms for the first time since 1997, with the franchise revealing the threads, along with an alternate helmet and throwback kit, on Monday.

The Broncos said the "Mile High Collection" is inspired by Denver's tradition, the Colorado landscape and "Broncos Country." More than 10,000 fans offered feedback through surveys to influence the uniforms' design.

The primary collection includes nine uniform combinations. Sunset Orange (home), Summit White (away) and Midnight Navy jersey color schemes will be paired with interchangeable pants of the same colors.

The sleeves on the jerseys feature mountain peaks, while the number 5,280 is printed on the pants, signifying Denver's elevation in feet above see level. The number also appears on the inside of the neck of the jerseys.

The player numbers on the jerseys also feature tiny triangle perforations, another nod to Denver's landscape.

The Broncos' primary helmet will be navy and feature a stripe of orange triangle clusters. The alternate white helmet has a stripe of blue triangle clusters.

"This has been a thoughtful, collaborative journey that's involved us listening to voices throughout all of Broncos Country to design the Mile High Collection, our modern and inspirational new uniforms for the Denver Broncos," Broncos president Damani Leech said in a news release.

"We're grateful for the engagement and creativity of ownership, the players, our business and football leadership, Nike and especially the best fans in the NFL during this process."

The Broncos also revealed throwback 1977 uniforms. Players will wear helmets that have the franchise's iconic "D" logo, with a horse in the center, when they wear those uniforms.

The throwback jerseys feature oversized white numbers with blue trim, while the pants are white and include an orange and blue stripe.

Sunset Orange. Summit White. Midnight Navy. pic.twitter.com/HEduFPC6Pe— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 22, 2024

"As we honor the championship tradition of the Broncos, we're also committed to innovation and growth during such a transformative time in franchise history," Leech said.

"Our new uniforms -- the Mile High Collection -- boldly integrate elements of our past, present and future while paying tribute to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region we proudly call home."