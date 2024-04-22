Denver Broncos unveil new uniforms for 2024 season

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos got rid of their quarterback, wide receiver, safety, tight end, cornerback, tackle and edge rusher ahead of this week’s draft – and they’re changing the uniforms too.

The team teased the uniforms on social media almost a month ago and has slowly released more and more information, including the release date and a video of the players’ first reactions to the new uniform.

Wilson debacle leaves Denver Broncos in rebuild mode with QB among many needs

Finally, on Monday the Broncos revealed the uniforms to the public on X.

The Denver Broncos new Mile High Collection was announced Monday, April 22

The Denver Broncos new Sunset Orange home jersey was unveiled on April 22, 2024

The Denver Broncos new Summit White away jersey was unveiled on April 22, 2024

The Denver Broncos new Midnight Navy alternate jersey was unveiled on April 22, 2024

“Our new uniforms – the Mile High Collection – boldly integrate elements of our past, present and future while paying tribute to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region we proudly call home,” Broncos president Damani Leech said.

Throughout the franchise’s history, the Broncos have worn six different uniforms, with the latest design released in 1997 and some updates in 2012.

Previously, the home uniforms were bright orange with white pants and the away uniforms were all white. The jerseys displayed the player’s number on the front and their number and name on the back. The jerseys had subtle navy stripes on each side that curved inward at the top of the number.

‘The Mile High Collection’

Based on the video released on X, the new uniform highlights 5280 and is known as “The Mile High Collection.”

The uniform features Broncos Country and 5280 on the back collar and the classic “Broncos” in the front with the player’s number.

The home, away and alternate jerseys all come with a design on the sleeves that represents a mountain peak, Colorado’s rugged terrain and the sun rising and setting behind the mountains.

Home jersey

The Sunset Orange jersey comes with small triangles in the numbers, which nods toward the high-elevation air and summit markers. There are also three navy triangles printed on the jersey, in honor of the three Super Bowls in 1997, 1998 and 2015.

The new helmets are navy with an orange 5280 printed on the front and a Broncos logo on the side.

Away jersey

The Summit White away jersey also has a hidden triangle, which is featured on the back neck of the jersey. The triangle comes with a plus sign in it, signifying the team trying to reach its peak.

The helmets are also navy.

Alternate jersey

The Midnight Navy alternate jersey comes with mountain designs on the sleeves and hidden triangles in the numbers. The major change is the helmet, which is white with a Broncos logo on it.

The uniforms do not have the iconic “D” logo as many fans were hoping, however, the team also released a 1977-inspired throwback collection with the beloved Denver “D.”

Denver Broncos release 1977-inspired uniform

The video announcement featured an orange Ford Bronco and iconic spots from around the state such as Red Rocks Amphitheater, Larimer Square and the Wells Fargo Center’s “cash register building.”

The team also released a new uniform collection for fans, which can be purchased at Empower Field.

The uniform design is one of a few changes for the Broncos recently. The team also unveiled the “Snowcapped” design last season with a white helmet featuring the iconic “D” logo that players wore with the color rush uniforms.

Besides the new look, the roster will also look different this upcoming season.

The Broncos released former quarterback Russell Wilson and traded wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in early March. The team also released safety Justin Simmons along with several others.

The NFL draft will start this Thursday, which will continue the Denver Broncos’ new look heading into next season.

