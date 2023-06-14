Denver Broncos’ top-10 all-time leaders in interceptions

The Denver Broncos have had a great history of safeties, with Pro Football Hall of Fame safeties Steve Atwater, John Lynch and Brian Dawkins among the defensive backs who spent time in Denver.

In addition to those Hall of Famers, the top three players on the team’s all-time interceptions list are all safeties (overall, seven of the top-ten players on the club’s all-time INT list are safeties).

The team’s all-time leader in interceptions is former safety Steve Foley, who played for the franchise from 1976 to 1986.

Just outside the top ten is former linebacker Randy Gradishar, who ranks 11th with 20 career interceptions, tied with cornerback Chris Harris. Here is the complete list of the top-10 interception leaders in Broncos history.

Steve Foley: 44 interceptions

Goose Gonsoulin: 43 interceptions

Bill Thompson: 40 interceptions

Champ Bailey: 34 interceptions

Tyrone Braxton: 34 interceptions

Mike Harden: 33 interceptions

Dennis Smith: 30 interceptions

Justin Simmons: 27 interceptions

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Note: This list was published in June 2023 and Simmons’ stats are from before the 2023 NFL season.

Louis Wright: 26 interceptions

Steve Atwater: 24 interceptions

