Denver Broncos starting quarterback solutions since Peyton Manning retired

Mark Lane
·3 min read
John Elway proved in 2012 that it’s easy to solve your team’s problems at quarterback: you just sign Peyton Manning in free agency.

It hasn’t been easy for the Denver Broncos under center since Manning retired after their Super Bowl 50 win to conclude the 2015 season. Even Manning’s possible successor, Brock Osweiler, left in free agency in 2016 to sign with the Houston Texans.

Since Manning’s retirement, the Broncos have had as much luck as the Halas and McCaskey family at finding a franchise quarterback. Here are all Denver’s attempts at finding a franchise quarterback since Manning retired from the NFL following Super Bowl 50.

2016 — Drafted Paxton Lynch

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Broncos selected the Memphis product with the 26th overall pick, and he sat behind Trevor Siemian. That wasn't a big deal as perhaps Lynch needed time to get acclimated to the game so he could help the Broncos stay on top in the AFC. However, it never manifested as Lynch went 1-3 and was cut at the end of the 2018 preseason because he couldn't beat out Chad Kelly as backup quarterback.

2017 — Rolled with Trevor Siemian

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Siemian did a decent job as the Broncos' starter in 2016 with an 8-6 record and Denver finishing with a 9-7 record. Perhaps if they saddled up Siemian, they could get back to playoffs under rookie coach Vance Joseph. Denver jumped out to a 3-1 start before cratering to a 5-11 finish. The Broncos were done with the experiment when they traded him to the Vikings in the 2018 offseason to backup Kirk Cousins.

2018 — Signed Case Keenum

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

After the Siemian experiment failed, and Lynch wasn't developing as planned, the Broncos signed Keenum to a two-year contract. It made sense as he led the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship Game the year before, but they felt they could upgrade the position by signing Kirk Cousins. Keenum started all 16 games for Denver, going 6-10 in the process, but posting a putrid 18-15 touchdown to interception ratio in the age of gaudy passing stats.

March 2019 — Trade for Joe Flacco

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Imagine trading a fourth-round pick for a guy that basically got played off the roster by a budding star. Flacco was 34 years old, not old at all by today's quarterback standards, and he could be a steadying presence for Denver. However, he went 2-6 that season and confirmed he was washed up. Wait. It gets better.

April 2019 — Drafted Drew Lock

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

After giving up a fourth-round pick for Flacco, the Broncos go ahead and draft Missouri's Drew Lock in the second round. Lock was promising in his rookie season as he posted a 4-1 record, including an absolute embarrassment of the playoff-bound Houston Texans, causing coach Bill O'Brien to get mad. In 2020, Lock went 4-9 and appeared that the rest of the league had figured him out over the offseason.

April 2020 — Trade for Teddy Bridgewater

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Bridgewater bounced back from his horrific knee injury in 2016 to provide the New Orleans Saints with a 5-1 record from 2018-19 as Drew Brees' backup. It was enough to earn him consideration with the Carolina Panthers as their starting quarterback. With the No. 8 pick, not to mention Sam Darnold on the roster, the Panthers are upgrading at quarterback. The Broncos couldn't resist, and now the former Pro Bowler joins the fray as yet another move the Broncos have made to fix quarterback since Peyton Manning retired.

