Denver Broncos’ social media nails perfect appreciation of Kendall Hinton

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Denver Broncos’ social media team nailed it was a tweet about Kendall Hinton, who was forced to play quarterback for the team after its four rostered and practice squad players were ineligible due to COVID-19 violations.

The stats didn’t matter one drop. What Hinton did playing without any practice or reps was remarkable. This is the NFL and Denver forced someone into a horrendous situation.

Latest Stories