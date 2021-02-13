Denver Broncos sign former Tennessee Titans DL Isaiah Mack

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman, Isaiah Mack, has found a new home with the Denver Broncos after signing with the team in the last few days.

Mack was an undrafted free agent signing of the Titans back in 2019. He played in 13 games (one start) for Tennessee in his rookie season, and then another six games in 2020 before being waived.

Mack was quickly claimed by the New England Patriots off waivers, but was cut and then added to the practice squad after playing in two games with the team.

There was some buzz in Nashville about the Chattanooga product after he showed out during the 2019 preseason and notched an early-season sack in the weeks that followed, but that buzz fizzled out quickly and Mack never seized a regular role.

Mack joins fellow former Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey in Denver. Casey’s first season with the Broncos didn’t go so well, as he suffered a season-ending torn bicep just three weeks in.

