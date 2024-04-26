Denver Broncos select Oregon QB Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick. Grade: B+

Two picks after the Vikings really reached for J.J. McCarthy, the Broncos got Bo Nix, who I think would have been a better fit in Kevin O’Connell’s offense, and certainly is a good fit for what Sean Payton wants to do. A coach’s son who impressed everyone he’s talked with in the NFL with his understanding of the game, Nix has all the attributes to be the perfect instrument for one of the most exacting offensive conductors in the league.

Bo Nix transferred from Auburn after the 2021 season. In two seasons with the Ducks, Nix displayed a major uptick in efficiency and production, completing 74.9% of his passes for 10.4 yards per attempt, after completing 54.9% of his passes for 6.9 YPA with Auburn.

Last season, the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year completed 361 of 467 passes for 4,454 yards, 45 touchdowns, three interceptions, and a passer rating of 135.7. Only LSU’s Jayden Daniels had a higher passer rating in 2023 among quarterbacks in this draft class.

On throws of 20 or more air yards, Nix completed 26 of 51 passes for 999 yards, 13 touchdowns, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 119.9. Under pressure, Nix completed 43 of 64 passes for 619 yards, nine touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 131.4. When blitzed, Nix completed 86 of 126 passes for 1,148 yards, 21 touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 136.5. Nix also gained 256 yards and scored six touchdowns on 34 carries. https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/lists/bo-nix-2024-nfl-draft-greg-cosell/

PLUSES

— Not a lot of deep passing volume, but clearly has the ability to turn it loose downfield with anticipation and accuracy.

— Compact, consistent over-the-top delivery which he retains under pressure and on the move.

— Will work through his second and third progressions to make the right throw.

— Can be a real load to tackle on designed runs and scrambles, and he has a good eye for open gaps.

— Mobility extends to boot and pocket movement throws.

MINUSES

— Mechanics can get a bit off-kilter, leading to some inaccurate passes.

— Accuracy is random to a point; occasionally he’ll just uncork one in the general direction of his target when he should be more specific.

— Arm arrogance can be a plus, but can also get him into throws he shouldn’t make.

— Still working on the nuances of off-speed pitches; fade balls and deep timing throws are mixed bags.

I like Nix as a developmental starter in a highly structured system with some wiggle room as he puts the little things together. There’s a lot to like, but some room for growth.

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon



PLUSES



— Not a lot of deep passing volume, but clearly has the ability to turn it loose downfield with anticipation and accuracy.

— Compact, consistent over-the-top delivery which he retains under pressure and on the move.

— Will work through his second… pic.twitter.com/TzOE2Xp6Jr — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire