Denver Broncos select Jerry Jeudy in 2020 NFL Draft: 1-2 punch at wide receiver secured for Drew Lock

With the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver, Alabama!

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

Considered the best route-running wideout in the draft, Jerry Jeudy will now join Courtland Sutton in Denver for a formidable 1-2 punch for Drew Lock to target. Fantasy football analyst Liz Loza gives her take on the rookie wideout from Alabama.

You know you can’t stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs completely, so the Broncos decided to fight fire with fire by bolstering up the offense with Jeudy. Liz thinks he’ll average 3.5 catches a game for fantasy purposes, and he’ll join an offense that suddenly looks surprisingly potent with Sutton, Noah Fant, Phillip Lindsay, and Melvin Gordon!