Denver Broncos schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Well… that was unexpected. That is the phrase that summarized the 2022 Denver Broncos season after finishing 5-12. A team which had all the hype of a Super Bowl winner, had floundered after the acquisition of Russell Wilson. But, there is a new sense of hope. With newly acquired head coach Sean Payton coming to Denver, the Broncos are gearing up for a better season. It is clear that the Denver Broncos are in “Win Now” mode. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Broncos’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Denver Broncos schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Chiefs

Monday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Bills

Sunday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Vikings

Sunday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Patriots

