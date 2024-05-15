Denver Broncos schedule leaks

The Denver Broncos’ schedule release is set to be fully revealed at 6 pm MST this evening. That doesn’t mean that all of the schedule will remain secret until then.

Broncos Wire is tracking schedule leaks as they happen.

So far, the Broncos look set to open the season against the Seattle Seahawks in Washington Week 1 on September 8. The Broncos opened their 2022 season in Seattle, the game that was billed as quarterback Russell Wilson’s “revenge game” after the trade that sent him to Denver.

Week 2 features a rematch between former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers as Denver opens their home schedule September 15.

Sean Payton makes his highly-anticipated return to New Orleans in a Thursday Night matchup in Week 7.

The last rumored game has the Broncos visiting the Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 on either Saturday December 28, or Sunday, December 29.

